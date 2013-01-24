Koduleht
Capnography Extension

Capnography

Extension

The capnography extension uses infrared absorption spectroscopy to continuously measure CO₂ values. Designed to work with IntelliVue patient monitors and racks, the capnography extension provides CO₂ waveform and numeric values, plus temperature and 2 invasive pressure measurements on the IntelliVue patient monitor display. A digital signal processor located in the sensor measures either sidestream or mainstream etCO₂ and awRR for patients in surgery, in critical care, and during transport.

Features
Power

Power

Extension is powered during tranport when connected to IntelliVu X3 or MX100.

Spetsifikatsioonid

Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Max Weight
  • <lt/>0.50 kg/1.1 lb
Dimensions
  • 200 x 97 x 90 mm/7.8 x 3.8 x 3.5 in
Environmental Specifications
Environmental Specifications
Operating Temperature Range
  • 0–40° C/32–104° F
Storage Temperature Range
  • -20–60° C/-4–140° F
Operating Humidity Range
  • 15–95% RH non-condensing
Storage Humidity Range
  • 5–90% RH non-condensing
Operating Altitude Range
  • -500–3000 m/-1640–9842 ft
Storage Altitude Range
  • -500–4600 m/-1640–15091 ft
Ingress Protection
  • IP32 (when in the horizontal position)

