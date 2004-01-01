Search terms

D5cwc Transducer

Non-imaging transducer

D5cwc Transducer non-imaging transducer

Features
Technology
  • Non-imaging
Number of elements
  • -
Frequency range
  • -
Array Type
  • -
Aperture
  • -
Field of view
  • -
Volume of field of view
  • -
Modes
  • Dedicated 5 MHz continuous wave Doppler
Applications
  • Deep venous and arterial applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
Physical dimensions
  • -
