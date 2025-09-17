Search terms

dS MSK M 1.5T

MR coil

Find similar products

SmartWorkflow for MSK applications is powered by the dS MSK M (dStream MSK Medium) coil. It delivers efficient workflow and high throughput through a lightweight coil design and ease of positioning for MSK and other applications. dS MSK M can be used alone or in combination with MSK S to scan a wide range of anatomies (shoulder, knee, wrist, foot and ankle), from adult to pediatric. Moreover, MSK exams with the dS MSK M coil can be performed while the dS NeuroSpine coils are still present on the table, connected and actively decoupled or it can be combined with dS NeuroSpine coil for performing HeadNeck examinations or imaging smaller organs like prostate in combination with posterior coil. Feet first exams for most MSK studies are supported with the dS MSK M coil.

Contact & support

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Specifications

Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 23 cm
Weight
  • 0.98 kg
Dimension (Length x Width x Height)
  • 56 cm * 26 cm * 3 cm
Main Applications
  • Knee, foot, ankle, long bones, wrist, shoulder, pediatric, neuro, vascular
Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 23 cm
Weight
  • 0.98 kg
See all specifications
Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 23 cm
Weight
  • 0.98 kg
Dimension (Length x Width x Height)
  • 56 cm * 26 cm * 3 cm
Main Applications
  • Knee, foot, ankle, long bones, wrist, shoulder, pediatric, neuro, vascular

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. Kõik õigused reserveeritud.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Olete sisenemas Philips HealthCare Eesti veebilehele.
Please select the checkbox

Veebilehel esitatud teave on mõeldud ainult isikutele, kes kasutavad meditsiiniseadmeid oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuses, sealhulgas tervishoiutöötajatele, tervishoiuteenuse osutajate esindajatele ning meditsiiniseadmetega oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuse raames kauplevatele isikutele. Veebilehel esitatud teave ei ole mõeldud meditsiiniliste nõuannete, ravijuhiste ega mistahes muude tervishoiualaste soovituste või suuniste andmiseks.

Kas olete isik, kes vastab ülaltoodud kriteeriumidele?

Jah Ei