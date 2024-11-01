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ProChamber Valved Holding Chamber

Spacers and holding chambers

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ProChamber is the professional model valved holding chamber for the acute respiratory care setting. Its proven clinical performance and great value make ProChamber the choice for the budget-conscious clinician.

Contact & support
Features
Simple design

Simple design doesn't require assembly

Simple design doesn't require assembly

Simple design doesn't require assembly

Simple design doesn't require assembly

Simple design doesn't require assembly

Simple design doesn't require assembly
Optional silicone masks

Optional silicone masks help patients transition

The detachable silicone facemasks are ideal for patients who are transitioning to using a mouthpiece only. No need to buy another device. Available in 3 sizes, and suitable for children and adults.

Optional silicone masks help patients transition

The detachable silicone facemasks are ideal for patients who are transitioning to using a mouthpiece only. No need to buy another device. Available in 3 sizes, and suitable for children and adults.

Optional silicone masks help patients transition

The detachable silicone facemasks are ideal for patients who are transitioning to using a mouthpiece only. No need to buy another device. Available in 3 sizes, and suitable for children and adults.
Small size

Small size makes ProChamber convenient to carry

ProChamber can be conveniently taken wherever your patients go. The small size also makes it easy to clean.

Small size makes ProChamber convenient to carry

ProChamber can be conveniently taken wherever your patients go. The small size also makes it easy to clean.

Small size makes ProChamber convenient to carry

ProChamber can be conveniently taken wherever your patients go. The small size also makes it easy to clean.
Professional VHC

Professional VHC for effective drug delivery

Holding chambers or spacers help patients to get more of the medicine into the lungs, rather than in the mouth and throat. More effective drug delivery for more effective treatment.

Professional VHC for effective drug delivery

Holding chambers or spacers help patients to get more of the medicine into the lungs, rather than in the mouth and throat. More effective drug delivery for more effective treatment.

Professional VHC for effective drug delivery

Holding chambers or spacers help patients to get more of the medicine into the lungs, rather than in the mouth and throat. More effective drug delivery for more effective treatment.
Flexible fitting

Flexible fitting for all patients

ProChamber can be used with all commonly used inhalers.

Flexible fitting for all patients

ProChamber can be used with all commonly used inhalers.

Flexible fitting for all patients

ProChamber can be used with all commonly used inhalers.
Great value

Great value for all budgets

Great value for all budgets

Great value for all budgets

Great value for all budgets

Great value for all budgets

Great value for all budgets
Latex free

Latex free for sensitive patients

Latex free for sensitive patients

Latex free for sensitive patients

Latex free for sensitive patients

Latex free for sensitive patients

Latex free for sensitive patients
  • Simple design
  • Optional silicone masks
  • Small size
  • Professional VHC
See all features
Simple design

Simple design doesn't require assembly

Simple design doesn't require assembly

Simple design doesn't require assembly

Simple design doesn't require assembly

Simple design doesn't require assembly

Simple design doesn't require assembly
Optional silicone masks

Optional silicone masks help patients transition

The detachable silicone facemasks are ideal for patients who are transitioning to using a mouthpiece only. No need to buy another device. Available in 3 sizes, and suitable for children and adults.

Optional silicone masks help patients transition

The detachable silicone facemasks are ideal for patients who are transitioning to using a mouthpiece only. No need to buy another device. Available in 3 sizes, and suitable for children and adults.

Optional silicone masks help patients transition

The detachable silicone facemasks are ideal for patients who are transitioning to using a mouthpiece only. No need to buy another device. Available in 3 sizes, and suitable for children and adults.
Small size

Small size makes ProChamber convenient to carry

ProChamber can be conveniently taken wherever your patients go. The small size also makes it easy to clean.

Small size makes ProChamber convenient to carry

ProChamber can be conveniently taken wherever your patients go. The small size also makes it easy to clean.

Small size makes ProChamber convenient to carry

ProChamber can be conveniently taken wherever your patients go. The small size also makes it easy to clean.
Professional VHC

Professional VHC for effective drug delivery

Holding chambers or spacers help patients to get more of the medicine into the lungs, rather than in the mouth and throat. More effective drug delivery for more effective treatment.

Professional VHC for effective drug delivery

Holding chambers or spacers help patients to get more of the medicine into the lungs, rather than in the mouth and throat. More effective drug delivery for more effective treatment.

Professional VHC for effective drug delivery

Holding chambers or spacers help patients to get more of the medicine into the lungs, rather than in the mouth and throat. More effective drug delivery for more effective treatment.
Flexible fitting

Flexible fitting for all patients

ProChamber can be used with all commonly used inhalers.

Flexible fitting for all patients

ProChamber can be used with all commonly used inhalers.

Flexible fitting for all patients

ProChamber can be used with all commonly used inhalers.
Great value

Great value for all budgets

Great value for all budgets

Great value for all budgets

Great value for all budgets

Great value for all budgets

Great value for all budgets
Latex free

Latex free for sensitive patients

Latex free for sensitive patients

Latex free for sensitive patients

Latex free for sensitive patients

Latex free for sensitive patients

Latex free for sensitive patients

Specifications

General
General
Materials
  • ProChamber contains no latex
Dimensions
Dimensions
Volume
  • 145 ml
Length
  • 5.75" inch
Diameter
  • 2" inch
Mouthpiece
  • 22 mm standard O.D.
General
General
Materials
  • ProChamber contains no latex
Dimensions
Dimensions
Volume
  • 145 ml
Length
  • 5.75" inch
See all specifications
General
General
Materials
  • ProChamber contains no latex
Dimensions
Dimensions
Volume
  • 145 ml
Length
  • 5.75" inch
Diameter
  • 2" inch
Mouthpiece
  • 22 mm standard O.D.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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