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LLD

Lead locking device

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When lead removal is the right choice for a patient, the Lead Locking Device (LLD) provides the flexibility and traction needed for safe lead removal. LLD combines the best of the original LLD family and enhanced tip design with ease-of-use features to provide a flexible traction solution for leads targeted for removal.

Contact & support
Features
EZ sizing

EZ sizing

LLD EZ and LLD E accommodate a wide range of leads with inner lumen diameters from 0.015” (0.38mm) to 0.023” (0.58mm).

EZ sizing

LLD EZ and LLD E accommodate a wide range of leads with inner lumen diameters from 0.015” (0.38mm) to 0.023” (0.58mm).

EZ sizing

LLD EZ and LLD E accommodate a wide range of leads with inner lumen diameters from 0.015” (0.38mm) to 0.023” (0.58mm).
EZ tracking

EZ tracking

Flexible platinum iridium tip design and sleek profile facilitate tracking and passage through tightly curved leads and past some points of lead lumen damage.

EZ tracking

Flexible platinum iridium tip design and sleek profile facilitate tracking and passage through tightly curved leads and past some points of lead lumen damage.

EZ tracking

Flexible platinum iridium tip design and sleek profile facilitate tracking and passage through tightly curved leads and past some points of lead lumen damage.
EZ visibility

EZ visibility

Permits longer and highly visible radiopaque marker to assist identification of both the LLD E and LLD EZ tip location under fluoroscopy.

EZ visibility

Permits longer and highly visible radiopaque marker to assist identification of both the LLD E and LLD EZ tip location under fluoroscopy.

EZ visibility

Permits longer and highly visible radiopaque marker to assist identification of both the LLD E and LLD EZ tip location under fluoroscopy.
  • EZ sizing
  • EZ tracking
  • EZ visibility
See all features
EZ sizing

EZ sizing

LLD EZ and LLD E accommodate a wide range of leads with inner lumen diameters from 0.015” (0.38mm) to 0.023” (0.58mm).

EZ sizing

LLD EZ and LLD E accommodate a wide range of leads with inner lumen diameters from 0.015” (0.38mm) to 0.023” (0.58mm).

EZ sizing

LLD EZ and LLD E accommodate a wide range of leads with inner lumen diameters from 0.015” (0.38mm) to 0.023” (0.58mm).
EZ tracking

EZ tracking

Flexible platinum iridium tip design and sleek profile facilitate tracking and passage through tightly curved leads and past some points of lead lumen damage.

EZ tracking

Flexible platinum iridium tip design and sleek profile facilitate tracking and passage through tightly curved leads and past some points of lead lumen damage.

EZ tracking

Flexible platinum iridium tip design and sleek profile facilitate tracking and passage through tightly curved leads and past some points of lead lumen damage.
EZ visibility

EZ visibility

Permits longer and highly visible radiopaque marker to assist identification of both the LLD E and LLD EZ tip location under fluoroscopy.

EZ visibility

Permits longer and highly visible radiopaque marker to assist identification of both the LLD E and LLD EZ tip location under fluoroscopy.

EZ visibility

Permits longer and highly visible radiopaque marker to assist identification of both the LLD E and LLD EZ tip location under fluoroscopy.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Model number 518-062
Model number 518-062
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 19 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • Yes
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.015”/0.38mm to 0.023”/0.58mm
Working length
  • 65 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.012”/0.30mm diameter
Model number 518-039
Model number 518-039
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 19 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.015”/0.38mm to 0.023”/0.58mm
Working length
  • 85 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.012”/0.30mm diameter
Model number 518-018
Model number 518-018
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 12 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.013”/0.33mm to 0.016”/0.41mm
Working length
  • 65 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.012”/0.30mm diameter
Model number 518-019
Model number 518-019
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 24 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.017”/0.43mm to 0.026”/0.66mm
Working length
  • 65 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.015”/0.38mm diameter
Model number 518-020
Model number 518-020
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 45 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.027”/0.69mm to 0.032”/0.81mm
Working length
  • 65 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.015”/0.38mm diameter
Accessory kit
Accessory kit
Model number
  • 518-027
Lead cutter
Lead cutter
Model number
  • 518-024
Model number 518-062
Model number 518-062
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Model number 518-039
Model number 518-039
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
See all specifications
Model number 518-062
Model number 518-062
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 19 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • Yes
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.015”/0.38mm to 0.023”/0.58mm
Working length
  • 65 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.012”/0.30mm diameter
Model number 518-039
Model number 518-039
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 19 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.015”/0.38mm to 0.023”/0.58mm
Working length
  • 85 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.012”/0.30mm diameter
Model number 518-018
Model number 518-018
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 12 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.013”/0.33mm to 0.016”/0.41mm
Working length
  • 65 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.012”/0.30mm diameter
Model number 518-019
Model number 518-019
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 24 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.017”/0.43mm to 0.026”/0.66mm
Working length
  • 65 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.015”/0.38mm diameter
Model number 518-020
Model number 518-020
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 45 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.027”/0.69mm to 0.032”/0.81mm
Working length
  • 65 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.015”/0.38mm diameter
Accessory kit
Accessory kit
Model number
  • 518-027
Lead cutter
Lead cutter
Model number
  • 518-024
  • Liberator is a registered trademark of Cook Medical. Cook Products for Lead Extraction brochure accessed 8-19-2024, from https://www.cookmedical.com/products/vas_lr0fa_webds/ and Liberator Instructions for Use on file.
  • ** Minimum specification for LLD EZ, LLD E, LLD #2, and LLD #3 is 10 lbs; minimum for LLD #1 is 7 lbs.
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • LLD is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.
  • Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
  • Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.
  • Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
  • ©2025 Koniklijke Philips N.V. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or their respective owners.

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