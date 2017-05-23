The Phoenix guidewire is compatible with the Phoenix atherectomy system. It is designed to be simple to use while supporting both tracking and deflecting Phoenix catheters as they gently negotiate the vascular system. It maintains enough strength and rigidity to enable a catheter to be directed over the guidewire with ease, and provides tactile feedback to help with vessel navigation.
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Estonia
Call: +372 6 140 801
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Let us know how we can help.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Estonia
Call: +372 6 140 801
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Veebilehel esitatud teave on mõeldud ainult isikutele, kes kasutavad meditsiiniseadmeid oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuses, sealhulgas tervishoiutöötajatele, tervishoiuteenuse osutajate esindajatele ning meditsiiniseadmetega oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuse raames kauplevatele isikutele. Veebilehel esitatud teave ei ole mõeldud meditsiiniliste nõuannete, ravijuhiste ega mistahes muude tervishoiualaste soovituste või suuniste andmiseks.
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