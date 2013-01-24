Koduleht
Philips IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution

Philips IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX rotating clamp for X2

Mounting solution

Learn more about the option available for mounting the IntelliVue MP2 patient monitor to a pole, or rail.

Features
InvelliVue MP2: Adjustable Tilt Pole / Rail Mount Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0062-82 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; clamp can be rotated between Pole and Rail clamping modes without disassembly; monitor tilt angle is adjustable.*

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

  • *Philips M8040A #A01 Mounting plate for MP2/X2 sold separately.

