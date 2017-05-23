Koduleht
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 GCX Variable Height Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/50 on a wall.

Features
IntelliVue MP40/50: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm
IntelliVue MP40/50: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

IntelliVue MP40/50: VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-32; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 13-18 lb.(80N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-21; 12"(300mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS).
IntelliVue MP40/50: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm
IntelliVue MP40/50: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm

IntelliVue MP40/50: VHC Variable Height Channel and 8"(200mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-32; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 13-18 lb.(80N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel; GCX P/N: AG-0018-22; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivot Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS).

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

