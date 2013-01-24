Koduleht
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP20/MP30 GCX Wall Mount*

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP20 patient monitoring system on a wall.

Features
IntelliVue MP20: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit - Locking Arm
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with Lock feature. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-21 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Channel Cover; channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP20: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N: AG-0018-23 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm.
IntelliVue MP20/MP30: 8"Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP20/MP30 Mounting; Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

  • *All GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

