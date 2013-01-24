Koduleht
IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP5/MP5T GCX Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available for wall mounting the IntelliVue MP5 patient monitor.

Features
InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt swivel adjustments; Channel cover; 19" Wall Channel sold separately.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

