Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0007-04 Kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm mount for M1097A Flatscreen. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Down Post Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustment. Includes ribbed down posts for mounting of 1 or 2 satellite racks; alarm Box/Flatscreen Power Supply Mount; 7" (17.8 cm) dovetail mounting channels (2); Cam Lock plate.
