By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on ITD support extrusion
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on ITD support extrusion
ITD part number: TH.2148.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on ITD support extrusion. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD support extrusions, arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on ITD support extrusion
ITD part number: TH.2148.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on ITD support extrusion. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD support extrusions, arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on ITD support extrusion
ITD part number: TH.2148.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on ITD support extrusion. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD support extrusions, arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner
ITD part number: TH.2168.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner, arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner
ITD part number: TH.2168.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner, arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner
ITD part number: TH.2168.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner, arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting
ITD part number: TH.2150.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner rapid mounting; arm length 250mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting
ITD part number: TH.2150.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner rapid mounting; arm length 250mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting
ITD part number: TH.2150.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner rapid mounting; arm length 250mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on pole
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on pole
ITD part no. TH.2152.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on pole, with diameter 35-38mm. The mounting kit includes: adapter for pole D 35-38mm, arm length 250mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on pole
ITD part no. TH.2152.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on pole, with diameter 35-38mm. The mounting kit includes: adapter for pole D 35-38mm, arm length 250mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on pole
ITD part no. TH.2152.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on pole, with diameter 35-38mm. The mounting kit includes: adapter for pole D 35-38mm, arm length 250mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on GCX wall channel
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on GCX wall channel
ITD part number TH.2154.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on GCX wall channel. The mounting kit includes: adapter for GCX wall channel; arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on GCX wall channel
ITD part number TH.2154.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on GCX wall channel. The mounting kit includes: adapter for GCX wall channel; arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on GCX wall channel
ITD part number TH.2154.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on GCX wall channel. The mounting kit includes: adapter for GCX wall channel; arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on ITD support extrusion
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on ITD support extrusion
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on ITD support extrusion
ITD part number: TH.2148.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on ITD support extrusion. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD support extrusions, arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on ITD support extrusion
ITD part number: TH.2148.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on ITD support extrusion. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD support extrusions, arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on ITD support extrusion
ITD part number: TH.2148.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on ITD support extrusion. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD support extrusions, arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner
ITD part number: TH.2168.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner, arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner
ITD part number: TH.2168.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner, arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner
ITD part number: TH.2168.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner, arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting
ITD part number: TH.2150.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner rapid mounting; arm length 250mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting
ITD part number: TH.2150.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner rapid mounting; arm length 250mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting
ITD part number: TH.2150.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner rapid mounting; arm length 250mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on pole
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on pole
ITD part no. TH.2152.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on pole, with diameter 35-38mm. The mounting kit includes: adapter for pole D 35-38mm, arm length 250mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on pole
ITD part no. TH.2152.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on pole, with diameter 35-38mm. The mounting kit includes: adapter for pole D 35-38mm, arm length 250mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on pole
ITD part no. TH.2152.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on pole, with diameter 35-38mm. The mounting kit includes: adapter for pole D 35-38mm, arm length 250mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on GCX wall channel
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on GCX wall channel
ITD part number TH.2154.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on GCX wall channel. The mounting kit includes: adapter for GCX wall channel; arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on GCX wall channel
ITD part number TH.2154.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on GCX wall channel. The mounting kit includes: adapter for GCX wall channel; arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on GCX wall channel
ITD part number TH.2154.991
Single pivot arm with keyboard holder on GCX wall channel. The mounting kit includes: adapter for GCX wall channel; arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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