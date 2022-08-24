The dStream Sentinelle Breast is a dedicated digital 16ch breast coil with wide-open access and adaptive imaging elements, which can be adjusted to the patient’s breast size. Ergonomic design helps to improve patient comfort. The coil is designed to deliver high performance in coverage, image resolution and imaging speed for both diagnostic and interventional breast studies by enabling access to all 4 quadrants of the breast. The coil is capable of uni-lateral and bilaterial diagnostic imaging and biopsies.
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Veebilehel esitatud teave on mõeldud ainult isikutele, kes kasutavad meditsiiniseadmeid oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuses, sealhulgas tervishoiutöötajatele, tervishoiuteenuse osutajate esindajatele ning meditsiiniseadmetega oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuse raames kauplevatele isikutele. Veebilehel esitatud teave ei ole mõeldud meditsiiniliste nõuannete, ravijuhiste ega mistahes muude tervishoiualaste soovituste või suuniste andmiseks.
Kas olete isik, kes vastab ülaltoodud kriteeriumidele?