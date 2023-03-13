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Patient Portal patient engagement platform

Put your patients in control of their medical images with a patient engagement platform

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The Philips Patient Portal patient engagement platform empowers patients to access, share and help manage their own images and exam data on the patient journey – using a range of familiar, user-friendly browser-enabled devices. This patient engagement system for clinical image sharing also allows real-time collaboration between patients and healthcare providers to enhance patient care, patient satisfaction and support positive patient experience. It minimizes the need to produce CDs, DVDs or films. The Patient Portal patient engagement solution is an extension of the Enterprise Viewer Module.

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Easy electronic image access for patient engagement to enhance patient communication and health outcomes
Easy electronic image access for patient engagement to enhance patient communication and health outcomes

Easy electronic image access for patient engagement to enhance patient communication and health outcomes

This patient engagement solution allows sharing of imaging results among facilities, patients and physicians of a healthcare organization. Patient engagement solutions enable collaborative workflow and empower patients to control and manage their own health records, enhancing the patient experience. When patients feel supported, practices save time while improving the patient's experience. The Patient Portal can be integrated with EMR portals or be a standalone service provided to the end users of healthcare services.

Easy electronic image access for patient engagement to enhance patient communication and health outcomes

Easy electronic image access for patient engagement to enhance patient communication and health outcomes
This patient engagement solution allows sharing of imaging results among facilities, patients and physicians of a healthcare organization. Patient engagement solutions enable collaborative workflow and empower patients to control and manage their own health records, enhancing the patient experience. When patients feel supported, practices save time while improving the patient's experience. The Patient Portal can be integrated with EMR portals or be a standalone service provided to the end users of healthcare services.

Easy electronic image access for patient engagement to enhance patient communication and health outcomes

This patient engagement solution allows sharing of imaging results among facilities, patients and physicians of a healthcare organization. Patient engagement solutions enable collaborative workflow and empower patients to control and manage their own health records, enhancing the patient experience. When patients feel supported, practices save time while improving the patient's experience. The Patient Portal can be integrated with EMR portals or be a standalone service provided to the end users of healthcare services.
Click here for more information
Easy electronic image access for patient engagement to enhance patient communication and health outcomes
Easy electronic image access for patient engagement to enhance patient communication and health outcomes

Easy electronic image access for patient engagement to enhance patient communication and health outcomes

This patient engagement solution allows sharing of imaging results among facilities, patients and physicians of a healthcare organization. Patient engagement solutions enable collaborative workflow and empower patients to control and manage their own health records, enhancing the patient experience. When patients feel supported, practices save time while improving the patient's experience. The Patient Portal can be integrated with EMR portals or be a standalone service provided to the end users of healthcare services.
Private and secure patient communications
Private and secure patient communications

Private and secure patient communications

Security protocols allow images to remain private, secure and accessed only by those granted permission. Within the Patient Portal, a unique and secure log-in code is provided to patients after exams are performed. Patients can choose and authorize those with whom they wish to share their images on their healthcare journey.

Private and secure patient communications

Private and secure patient communications
Security protocols allow images to remain private, secure and accessed only by those granted permission. Within the Patient Portal, a unique and secure log-in code is provided to patients after exams are performed. Patients can choose and authorize those with whom they wish to share their images on their healthcare journey.

Private and secure patient communications

Security protocols allow images to remain private, secure and accessed only by those granted permission. Within the Patient Portal, a unique and secure log-in code is provided to patients after exams are performed. Patients can choose and authorize those with whom they wish to share their images on their healthcare journey.
Click here for more information
Private and secure patient communications
Private and secure patient communications

Private and secure patient communications

Security protocols allow images to remain private, secure and accessed only by those granted permission. Within the Patient Portal, a unique and secure log-in code is provided to patients after exams are performed. Patients can choose and authorize those with whom they wish to share their images on their healthcare journey.
Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film by medical practices
Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film by medical practices

Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film by medical practices

These days, the world expects mobile apps. Digital patient engagement platforms eliminate the time and money wasted by producing and transporting CDs, DVDs and film, while providing patients with easy access to images to support them in feeling included in the management of their healthcare. Satisfied patients can help spread the word about your organization.

Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film by medical practices

Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film by medical practices
These days, the world expects mobile apps. Digital patient engagement platforms eliminate the time and money wasted by producing and transporting CDs, DVDs and film, while providing patients with easy access to images to support them in feeling included in the management of their healthcare. Satisfied patients can help spread the word about your organization.

Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film by medical practices

These days, the world expects mobile apps. Digital patient engagement platforms eliminate the time and money wasted by producing and transporting CDs, DVDs and film, while providing patients with easy access to images to support them in feeling included in the management of their healthcare. Satisfied patients can help spread the word about your organization.
Click here for more information
Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film by medical practices
Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film by medical practices

Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film by medical practices

These days, the world expects mobile apps. Digital patient engagement platforms eliminate the time and money wasted by producing and transporting CDs, DVDs and film, while providing patients with easy access to images to support them in feeling included in the management of their healthcare. Satisfied patients can help spread the word about your organization.
Zero overhead, with no installation or training required
Zero overhead, with no installation or training required

Zero overhead, with no installation or training required

The best patient engagement software allows easy access to the patient engagement platform. Access, manage and share electronic records from virtually anywhere to enhance patient care. Records - including final diagnostic reports - are managed from a web-enabled, convenient device. Patient engagement solutions can interact with patients in meaningful ways, helping improve the patient experience. Looking for positive reviews? Healthcare organizations benefit by having a positive online reputation across the patient population.

Zero overhead, with no installation or training required

Zero overhead, with no installation or training required
The best patient engagement software allows easy access to the patient engagement platform. Access, manage and share electronic records from virtually anywhere to enhance patient care. Records - including final diagnostic reports - are managed from a web-enabled, convenient device. Patient engagement solutions can interact with patients in meaningful ways, helping improve the patient experience. Looking for positive reviews? Healthcare organizations benefit by having a positive online reputation across the patient population.

Zero overhead, with no installation or training required

The best patient engagement software allows easy access to the patient engagement platform. Access, manage and share electronic records from virtually anywhere to enhance patient care. Records - including final diagnostic reports - are managed from a web-enabled, convenient device. Patient engagement solutions can interact with patients in meaningful ways, helping improve the patient experience. Looking for positive reviews? Healthcare organizations benefit by having a positive online reputation across the patient population.
Click here for more information
Zero overhead, with no installation or training required
Zero overhead, with no installation or training required

Zero overhead, with no installation or training required

The best patient engagement software allows easy access to the patient engagement platform. Access, manage and share electronic records from virtually anywhere to enhance patient care. Records - including final diagnostic reports - are managed from a web-enabled, convenient device. Patient engagement solutions can interact with patients in meaningful ways, helping improve the patient experience. Looking for positive reviews? Healthcare organizations benefit by having a positive online reputation across the patient population.
  • Easy electronic image access for patient engagement to enhance patient communication and health outcomes
  • Private and secure patient communications
  • Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film by medical practices
  • Zero overhead, with no installation or training required
See all features
Easy electronic image access for patient engagement to enhance patient communication and health outcomes
Easy electronic image access for patient engagement to enhance patient communication and health outcomes

Easy electronic image access for patient engagement to enhance patient communication and health outcomes

This patient engagement solution allows sharing of imaging results among facilities, patients and physicians of a healthcare organization. Patient engagement solutions enable collaborative workflow and empower patients to control and manage their own health records, enhancing the patient experience. When patients feel supported, practices save time while improving the patient's experience. The Patient Portal can be integrated with EMR portals or be a standalone service provided to the end users of healthcare services.

Easy electronic image access for patient engagement to enhance patient communication and health outcomes

Easy electronic image access for patient engagement to enhance patient communication and health outcomes
This patient engagement solution allows sharing of imaging results among facilities, patients and physicians of a healthcare organization. Patient engagement solutions enable collaborative workflow and empower patients to control and manage their own health records, enhancing the patient experience. When patients feel supported, practices save time while improving the patient's experience. The Patient Portal can be integrated with EMR portals or be a standalone service provided to the end users of healthcare services.

Easy electronic image access for patient engagement to enhance patient communication and health outcomes

This patient engagement solution allows sharing of imaging results among facilities, patients and physicians of a healthcare organization. Patient engagement solutions enable collaborative workflow and empower patients to control and manage their own health records, enhancing the patient experience. When patients feel supported, practices save time while improving the patient's experience. The Patient Portal can be integrated with EMR portals or be a standalone service provided to the end users of healthcare services.
Click here for more information
Easy electronic image access for patient engagement to enhance patient communication and health outcomes
Easy electronic image access for patient engagement to enhance patient communication and health outcomes

Easy electronic image access for patient engagement to enhance patient communication and health outcomes

This patient engagement solution allows sharing of imaging results among facilities, patients and physicians of a healthcare organization. Patient engagement solutions enable collaborative workflow and empower patients to control and manage their own health records, enhancing the patient experience. When patients feel supported, practices save time while improving the patient's experience. The Patient Portal can be integrated with EMR portals or be a standalone service provided to the end users of healthcare services.
Private and secure patient communications
Private and secure patient communications

Private and secure patient communications

Security protocols allow images to remain private, secure and accessed only by those granted permission. Within the Patient Portal, a unique and secure log-in code is provided to patients after exams are performed. Patients can choose and authorize those with whom they wish to share their images on their healthcare journey.

Private and secure patient communications

Private and secure patient communications
Security protocols allow images to remain private, secure and accessed only by those granted permission. Within the Patient Portal, a unique and secure log-in code is provided to patients after exams are performed. Patients can choose and authorize those with whom they wish to share their images on their healthcare journey.

Private and secure patient communications

Security protocols allow images to remain private, secure and accessed only by those granted permission. Within the Patient Portal, a unique and secure log-in code is provided to patients after exams are performed. Patients can choose and authorize those with whom they wish to share their images on their healthcare journey.
Click here for more information
Private and secure patient communications
Private and secure patient communications

Private and secure patient communications

Security protocols allow images to remain private, secure and accessed only by those granted permission. Within the Patient Portal, a unique and secure log-in code is provided to patients after exams are performed. Patients can choose and authorize those with whom they wish to share their images on their healthcare journey.
Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film by medical practices
Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film by medical practices

Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film by medical practices

These days, the world expects mobile apps. Digital patient engagement platforms eliminate the time and money wasted by producing and transporting CDs, DVDs and film, while providing patients with easy access to images to support them in feeling included in the management of their healthcare. Satisfied patients can help spread the word about your organization.

Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film by medical practices

Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film by medical practices
These days, the world expects mobile apps. Digital patient engagement platforms eliminate the time and money wasted by producing and transporting CDs, DVDs and film, while providing patients with easy access to images to support them in feeling included in the management of their healthcare. Satisfied patients can help spread the word about your organization.

Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film by medical practices

These days, the world expects mobile apps. Digital patient engagement platforms eliminate the time and money wasted by producing and transporting CDs, DVDs and film, while providing patients with easy access to images to support them in feeling included in the management of their healthcare. Satisfied patients can help spread the word about your organization.
Click here for more information
Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film by medical practices
Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film by medical practices

Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film by medical practices

These days, the world expects mobile apps. Digital patient engagement platforms eliminate the time and money wasted by producing and transporting CDs, DVDs and film, while providing patients with easy access to images to support them in feeling included in the management of their healthcare. Satisfied patients can help spread the word about your organization.
Zero overhead, with no installation or training required
Zero overhead, with no installation or training required

Zero overhead, with no installation or training required

The best patient engagement software allows easy access to the patient engagement platform. Access, manage and share electronic records from virtually anywhere to enhance patient care. Records - including final diagnostic reports - are managed from a web-enabled, convenient device. Patient engagement solutions can interact with patients in meaningful ways, helping improve the patient experience. Looking for positive reviews? Healthcare organizations benefit by having a positive online reputation across the patient population.

Zero overhead, with no installation or training required

Zero overhead, with no installation or training required
The best patient engagement software allows easy access to the patient engagement platform. Access, manage and share electronic records from virtually anywhere to enhance patient care. Records - including final diagnostic reports - are managed from a web-enabled, convenient device. Patient engagement solutions can interact with patients in meaningful ways, helping improve the patient experience. Looking for positive reviews? Healthcare organizations benefit by having a positive online reputation across the patient population.

Zero overhead, with no installation or training required

The best patient engagement software allows easy access to the patient engagement platform. Access, manage and share electronic records from virtually anywhere to enhance patient care. Records - including final diagnostic reports - are managed from a web-enabled, convenient device. Patient engagement solutions can interact with patients in meaningful ways, helping improve the patient experience. Looking for positive reviews? Healthcare organizations benefit by having a positive online reputation across the patient population.
Click here for more information
Zero overhead, with no installation or training required
Zero overhead, with no installation or training required

Zero overhead, with no installation or training required

The best patient engagement software allows easy access to the patient engagement platform. Access, manage and share electronic records from virtually anywhere to enhance patient care. Records - including final diagnostic reports - are managed from a web-enabled, convenient device. Patient engagement solutions can interact with patients in meaningful ways, helping improve the patient experience. Looking for positive reviews? Healthcare organizations benefit by having a positive online reputation across the patient population.

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