Patient Portal patient engagement platform Put your patients in control of their medical images with a patient engagement platform

The Philips Patient Portal patient engagement platform empowers patients to access, share and help manage their own images and exam data on the patient journey – using a range of familiar, user-friendly browser-enabled devices. This patient engagement system for clinical image sharing also allows real-time collaboration between patients and healthcare providers to enhance patient care, patient satisfaction and support positive patient experience. It minimizes the need to produce CDs, DVDs or films. The Patient Portal patient engagement solution is an extension of the Enterprise Viewer Module.