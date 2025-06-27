DreamStation CPAP & BiPAP

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DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Performance check
Performance check
Performance check
Performance check
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms
Engage patients
Engage patients
Engage patients
Engage patients
Connectivity options
Connectivity options
Connectivity options
Connectivity options
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress
Support for the long term
Support for the long term
Support for the long term
Support for the long term
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team
Performance check
Performance check
Performance check
Performance check
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms
Engage patients
Engage patients
Engage patients
Engage patients
Connectivity options
Connectivity options
Connectivity options
Connectivity options
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress
Support for the long term
Support for the long term
Support for the long term
Support for the long term
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team
DreamStation has a powerful suite of features to support your business and patients. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation is designed to increase patient acceptance and adherence while creating workplace efficiencies for you and your staff.
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With millions of masks and interchangeable cushions sold globally, Philips Respironics’ DreamWear mask portfolio has a proven legacy of delivering the care patients deserve. DreamWear masks provide freedom of movement during sleep.¹*
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Patient motivation is one of the most significant predictors of adherence to OSA treatment¹. If you are looking for ways to support and motivate your patients to stick to PAP therapy, encourage your patients to join over 2M registered DreamMapper users across the globe. DreamMapper is designed to engage patients and help them take an active role in their therapy on the journey to reclaim their sleep.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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Veebilehel esitatud teave on mõeldud ainult isikutele, kes kasutavad meditsiiniseadmeid oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuses, sealhulgas tervishoiutöötajatele, tervishoiuteenuse osutajate esindajatele ning meditsiiniseadmetega oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuse raames kauplevatele isikutele. Veebilehel esitatud teave ei ole mõeldud meditsiiniliste nõuannete, ravijuhiste ega mistahes muude tervishoiualaste soovituste või suuniste andmiseks.
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