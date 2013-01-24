Philips – Avalehele liikumiseks klõpsake siia
Koduleht
$

Otsisõnad

Breast Milk Storage Cups Storage cups for breast milk and other infant nutrition

Breast Milk Storage Cups

Storage cups for breast milk and other infant nutrition

Otsige saranaseid tooteid

This versatile, space saving storage system allows a nursing mother to use the same cup to express, store, and feed breast milk to her baby. The cups are ideal for storing food both at home and away.

Võta meiega ühendust

Media Gallery

Features
Reusable design
Reusable design

Reusable design

Each Philips Avent breast milk storage cup (180ml/6oz) can be sterilized and used multiple times which makes this system a better value than disposable breast milk storage bags. Cups can be recycled if they show any signs of wear and tear.
One system, many options
One system, many options

One system, many options

Philips Avent breast milk and food storage cups are versatile, easy to use, and designed for infant developmental stages 0-6 months and 6-12 months. They attach/connect to all breast pumps and are: Easy to stack and organize, microwave and dishwasher safe, suitable for fridge and freezer.
This website is for healthcare professionals. If you are a parent looking for product information click here

Documentation

Specification (1)

Specification

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand