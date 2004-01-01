Experience exceptional imaging clarity and flexibility for a wide variety of procedures with the Philips Image Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm System 9000 – Zenition 90. This easy-to-use system strengthens our proven Zenition series with new automated workflows and improved image consistency. Take advantage of the Touch Screen Module for image control from sterile areas in the operating room, for even more efficiency.
Power and endurance for complex procedures
Zenition 90 is engineered for demanding imaging. Its 15 kW generator delivers power and endurance to smoothly perform a variety of procedures, even with steep angles and on dense anatomies. Active oil circulation and improved heat management further enhance the systems performance, allowing for longer fluoroscopy and extended procedure times.
Independence in the OR
A fully counterbalanced C-arm enhances user independence while helping keep staffing costs under control. The system can be easily operated by a single surgeon. The Pedestal Trolley facilitates further OR workflow optimization, with the Touch Screen Module attached to it, creating an effective sterile mobile imaging station, away from the table.
A user-friendly interface
The Touch Screen Module provides a user-friendly experience with a familiar tablet-like interface. This results in hassle-free communications and greater control, with the ability to easily handle the C-arm image functions directly from the table-side. Adjust image parameters, collimate, rotate, and swipe through images all with a fingertip. 96% of physicians said that the Touch Screen Module gave them complete control over imaging parameters¹.
Increased control and efficiency
The injector interface enables users to start and adjust contrast injections (in relation to X-ray acquisition) from the Touch Screen Module at the table-side or from other areas of the OR, if attached to the Pedestal Trolley. This interface can be combined with the standard Timer feature to further enhance overall usability. 97% of users believe the injector interface will give surgeons greater control over procedures².
Quickly outline vascular edges
After contrast injection, quickly outline vascular edges by activating the Automatic Vascular Outlining tool on the subtraction image from anywhere in the OR. This improves time efficiency and may reduce the amount of contrast agent required, while further enhancing independence. 97% of users believe Automatic Vascular Outlining will help save time during procedures³.
Personalize the system to user needs
The Personalized IQ feature offers application-specific protocols and customizable presets that enable users to optimize and standardize the system setup for various procedures and patients. Streamline its use by creating a unique User Profile with personal preferences for imaging and general parameters, including a Personalized IQ choice.
Smooth, efficient coordination
Zenition 90 offers a range of technical features that help minimize distractions so that surgeons can focus fully on their patients. A uniform design helps users quickly feel comfortable, while the Unify Workflow reduces miscommunication thanks to features such as Position Memory, ClearGuide, and Color Coding. 45% less miscommunication during positioning through our Unify workflow communication aids⁴.
Accurately return to pre-saved positions
Speed up re-positioning and achieve first-time-right positioning by recalling stored C-arm positions via the Position Memory function. This feature enables the coordinates of every stored image to be displayed, as well as the current and saved positions. As a result, users can smoothly guide the C-arm back to the exact projection that is required.
High image quality, efficient dose levels
Benefit from Philips premium imaging technologies and advanced image processing, to visualize complex structures and dense anatomy with exceptional clarity. The Flat Detector technology delivers distortion-free images at low dose, while our MetalSmart and BodySmart software tools further support efforts to achieve first-time-right imaging and dose efficiency.
Extend your system’s clinical relevance
Efficiently handle future upgrades with the Technology Maximizer program. Operating alongside your Philips service agreement, this hardware and software refresh program keeps your system in state-of-the-art condition throughout the term of the agreement. For a reasonable, predictable fee, it combines clinical, financial, and operational security into a single package.
Clinical extensions
Zenition 90 offers optimized imaging presets for all your needs, paving the way for first-time-right imaging. Orthopedic and pediatric modes are offered as standard, with additional optional extensions available for vascular, cardiac, and pain management.
Capture what you need to capture
Point-and-shoot imaging further accelerates the workflow and reduces complexity with one-click exam presets, which are optimized for every procedure. Select individual anatomical regions with a single click.
Specifications
X-ray generation
X-ray generator
Monoblock 40 kHz high frequency generator
X-ray tube
Rotating Anode (tube)
Maximum generator output
15
Flat detector
Flat detector
Trixell amorphous silicon detector
Matrix size
FD12: 1344 x 1344 pixels, FD17: 1956 x 1956 pixels
Detector Area
FD12: 21 cm x 21 cm (8.15" x 8.15"), FD17: 30 cm x 30 cm (11.86" x 11.86")
Pixel pitch
154
Connectivity
USB storage
PNG, MP4, BMP
Wireless data transfer
Standard
Video in (optional)
S-Video, DVI (digital and analog), SDI
Advanced DICOM/IHE package
Modality Worklist Mgmt, Modality Performed Procedure Step, Storage Commit
Digital video out
2 DVI connectors for the live and reference monitors
Options
Injector interface
Available
Automatic vascular outlining
Automatically perform 2D detection and outlining of vessel tree structures on the image
Position memory
Available (up to three positions)
Geometry
C-arc depth
73 cm / 28.7"
C-arc
Color coded, fully counterbalanced C-arc
Source Image Distance
99.3 cm / 39.1"
Angulation
140° rotation (+90° / -50°)
Lowest lateral position
103 cm / 40.6"
C-arm brakes
Manual brakes for all movements
X-ray generation
X-ray generator
Monoblock 40 kHz high frequency generator
X-ray tube
Rotating Anode (tube)
Flat detector
Flat detector
Trixell amorphous silicon detector
Matrix size
FD12: 1344 x 1344 pixels, FD17: 1956 x 1956 pixels
Detector Area
FD12: 21 cm x 21 cm (8.15" x 8.15"), FD17: 30 cm x 30 cm (11.86" x 11.86")
Pixel pitch
154
Connectivity
USB storage
PNG, MP4, BMP
Wireless data transfer
Standard
Video in (optional)
S-Video, DVI (digital and analog), SDI
Advanced DICOM/IHE package
Modality Worklist Mgmt, Modality Performed Procedure Step, Storage Commit
Digital video out
2 DVI connectors for the live and reference monitors
Options
Injector interface
Available
Automatic vascular outlining
Automatically perform 2D detection and outlining of vessel tree structures on the image
Position memory
Available (up to three positions)
Geometry
C-arc depth
73 cm / 28.7"
C-arc
Color coded, fully counterbalanced C-arc
Source Image Distance
99.3 cm / 39.1"
Angulation
140° rotation (+90° / -50°)
Lowest lateral position
103 cm / 40.6"
C-arm brakes
Manual brakes for all movements
1. Results obtained during claims substantiation study performed in June 2022 and May 2023 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. Based on responses from 25 physicians from the EU and the US, who answered a questionnaire after a usability study with additional hands-on time with the system.
2. Results obtained during claims substantiation study performed in June 2022 and May 2023 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. Response is based on 44 clinicians from the EU and the US, who answered a questionnaire after a usability study with additional hands-on time with the system.
3. Results obtained during claims substantiation study performed in June 2022 and May 2023 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. Response is based on 49 clinicians from the EU and the US, who answered a questionnaire after a usability study with additional hands-on time with the system.
4. Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA-based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures using Philips mobile X–ray systems in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with each other before.
The X-ray dose reductions refer to specific features and will vary depending on the dose parameters selected.
Some clinical images shown are from Zenition 70 and Veradius Unity and do not represent the final image quality of the Zenition 90.
Zenition 90 systems are available for sale in a limited number of countries. Please check with your local Philips representative.
Some features shown are optional for Zenition 90.
Actual product representation may vary.
Pending 510(k), Not available for sale in the USA.
