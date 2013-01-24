Contract details page will give you access to:
Contract Number & Header
Philips Service Contract number and header
Start and End Date
Start and End Date of the Contract Service Plan – name of the Service Contract
Customer Purchase Order Number
Location
Location name associated with the Installed Products covered by a given Contract.
Account
Account name associated with the Installed Products covered by a given Contract.
Related Items:
Contract Inquiry
Allows you to send an inquiry** regarding a contract.