Recorded webinar ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ jaan 31, 2023 ∙ 36 min read
Dr. Ilya Gipp is a practicing radiologist with an MD in diagnostic radiology and a PhD in neuroradiology. Currently the Chief Medical Officer – Oncology for Philips, he is responsible for company strategy in cancer care and driving partnerships with leading oncology programs around the world.
“Smart data for integrated diagnostics is the future, lab medicine is the future, integrated diagnostics is the future of pathology. And Precision medicine with AI is the future of personalized healthcare. Digitization of pathology is the first step towards connected care and precision medicine. “
Ilya Gipp, MD, PhD Medical Officer–Oncology, Philips
Ilya Gipp, MD, PhD
Medical Officer–Oncology, Philips
Before joining Philips more than 20 years ago, Dr. Gipp worked full-time as a radiologist and later as chief of Europe’s largest radiology department. He has driven conversion to filmless radiology and supervised adoption of one the first full-scale PACS systems. He has managed numerous partnerships for co-developing new technologies, medical environment testing and ensuring legal compliance for new products.
Dr. Gipp has more than 100 publications with over 45 scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals, primarily related to various areas of diagnostic imaging, management in radiology and healthcare informatics.
Ilya Gipp, MD, PhD Medical Officer–Oncology, Philips
Ilya Gipp, MD, PhD
Medical Officer–Oncology, Philips
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Veebilehel esitatud teave on mõeldud ainult isikutele, kes kasutavad meditsiiniseadmeid oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuses, sealhulgas tervishoiutöötajatele, tervishoiuteenuse osutajate esindajatele ning meditsiiniseadmetega oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuse raames kauplevatele isikutele. Veebilehel esitatud teave ei ole mõeldud meditsiiniliste nõuannete, ravijuhiste ega mistahes muude tervishoiualaste soovituste või suuniste andmiseks.
Kas olete isik, kes vastab ülaltoodud kriteeriumidele?