April 2023 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story
Saint-Augustin Clinic found what they wanted in the Philips MR 5300 system: the ability to deliver high quality imaging in a short time to accommodate the high patient load, as well as better workflow and ergonomics that enhance both patient and operator experience.
I have seen no bad exam on this system. I always can answer the question asked”
Dr. Stéphane Gellée, MR Radiologist
Saint-Augustin Clinic, Bordeaux, France
Additionally, the decision-makers were also impressed by the system’s magnet that enables helium-free MR operations. The fully-sealed BlueSeal magnet uses just 0.5%* of the helium of a conventional system – and no refills are required.
This system is a sign of strong ecological progress for imaging,” Dr. Gellée says. “We are able to have excellent image quality while also respecting natural resources, and that contributes to the health of people in two ways”
