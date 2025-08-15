Ingenia Ambition 1.5T X

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Based on its revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition X lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition X delivers superb image quality, with up to 80% higher sharpness⁷, even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 3x faster² with SmartSpeed Precise accelerations for all anatomies. Fast overall exam-time is further achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition X offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs
Toward uninterrupted MR operations
Toward uninterrupted MR operations
Toward uninterrupted MR operations
Toward uninterrupted MR operations
Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵
Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵
Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵
Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵
Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR
Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR
Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR
Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Work smart from the start
Work smart from the start
Work smart from the start
Work smart from the start
Provide an immersive visual experience
Provide an immersive visual experience
Provide an immersive visual experience
Provide an immersive visual experience
Philips for a lifetime support
Philips for a lifetime support
Philips for a lifetime support
Philips for a lifetime support
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs
Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs
Toward uninterrupted MR operations
Toward uninterrupted MR operations
Toward uninterrupted MR operations
Toward uninterrupted MR operations
Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵
Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵
Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵
Ultimate precision at maximum speed with Dual AI⁵
Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR
Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR
Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR
Clinical confidence in Cardiac MR
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Work smart from the start
Work smart from the start
Work smart from the start
Work smart from the start
Provide an immersive visual experience
Provide an immersive visual experience
Provide an immersive visual experience
Provide an immersive visual experience
Philips for a lifetime support
Philips for a lifetime support
Philips for a lifetime support
Philips for a lifetime support
How can Philips BlueSeal magnet help the global challenge of helium’s rising cost and scarcity?
How can Philips BlueSeal magnet help the global challenge of helium’s rising cost and scarcity?
The world’s first MRI scanner to offer Philips outstanding speed, clinical confidence, patient comfort and peace of mind with helium-free MR operations1
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs.
Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs.
Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.
Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.
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Based on its revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition S lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition S delivers superb image quality, with up to 80% higher sharpness⁷, even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 3x faster² with SmartSpeed Precise accelerations for all anatomies. Fast overall exam-time is further achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition S offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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Veebilehel esitatud teave on mõeldud ainult isikutele, kes kasutavad meditsiiniseadmeid oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuses, sealhulgas tervishoiutöötajatele, tervishoiuteenuse osutajate esindajatele ning meditsiiniseadmetega oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuse raames kauplevatele isikutele. Veebilehel esitatud teave ei ole mõeldud meditsiiniliste nõuannete, ravijuhiste ega mistahes muude tervishoiualaste soovituste või suuniste andmiseks.
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