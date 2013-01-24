Philips – Avalehele liikumiseks klõpsake siia
Koduleht
$

Otsisõnad

I-neb Battery-powered drug delivery device

I-neb AAD System

Battery-powered drug delivery device

Otsige saranaseid tooteid

The I-neb is a small, battery powered, lightweight and virtually silent drug delivery device. It significantly reduces the inconvenience of conventional nebulizer/compressor therapy while delivering a precise, reproducible dose.

Võta meiega ühendust
Features
Adaptive Aerosol Delivery system

Adaptive Aerosol Delivery system optimizes drug delivery

This technology ensures optimal drug delivery by only delivering medication when the patient inhales. This gives the medication the best opportunity to reach deep into the lungs and greatly reduces waste to the environment. AAD delivers the right amount of medication, regardless of size or breathing patterns.
Small and lightweight

Small and lightweight for full portability

Vibrating mesh technology

Vibrating mesh technology generates fine-particle aerosol

This technology produces a fine-particle, low-velocity aerosol by forcing the liquid medication through a fine mesh. Faster than conventional jet or ultrasonic nebulizers, VMT devices support shorter treatment times and more precise drug delivery.
Long battery life

Long battery life leaves patients free to plan their day

The I-neb is battery-powered with a universal voltage charger. The long battery life provides up to 40 treatments per charge, for freedom and convenience.
Specific metering chambers

Specific metering chambers for dosage control

The metering chambers with volumes ranging from 0.25 to 1.7 ml with a residual of about 0.15 ml. This optimizes treatment while reducing waste.
AAD algorithm

AAD algorithm for adaptive treatment

The I-neb pulses medication pulses medication delivery into 50 to 80% of each inspiration, based on a rolling average of the last three breaths. Throughout the treatment, the I-neb provides continuous feedback to the patient. Upon successful delivery, the patient receives audible and tactile feedback.
Learn what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand