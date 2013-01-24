Koduleht
CapnoTrak CO2/O2 Nasal Cannula

CapnoTrak

CO2/O2 Nasal Cannula

Otsige saranaseid tooteid

The CapnoTrak module is an internal capnography solution for monitoring EtCO2 and respiratory rate. The only exterior components needed are the reusable filter assembly, dehumidification tubing, and cannula or airway adapter. The CapnoTrak accessories are available in a variety of sizes for use on intubated and non-intubated patients. The nasal cannulas and airway adapters support a wide range of clinical applications for adult, pediatric and infant patients. The extension lines are for optional use that requires sampling at a greater distance.

Features
Limited Components

Eliminates the need for water traps

The CapnoTrak eliminates the need for water traps by using a water filter designed with a hydrophilic filter and a hydrophobic plug to protect the sample cell from moisture and secretions. To maximize the life of the water filter, the addition of dehumidification tubing is recommended.
Product Design

Crisp CO2 Waveform

The CapnoTrak has a small-diameter opening in the center of the lumen of the airway adapter, a water filter, and a very small sample cell, which results in a very crisp CO2 waveform, fast rise time, and suitability for respiration rates up to 100 rpm.
Versatile

Calibration Not Required

The CapnoTrak requires no calibration before use and has a short warm-up time, facilitating its use in emergencies. There is a wide selection of twelve patient interfaces, an optional O2 delivery line, and a CO2 extension line.
Reusable Filter

Extended Tubing Life

The dehumidification tubing provides the most cost savings by extending the life of the water filter. The re-usable filter and de-humidification tubing must be cleaned and disinfected in between multiple usages. Dehumidification tubing may be cleaned and disinfected a maximum of 90 times with no drying time needed.

Spetsifikatsioonid

Product details
Product Category
  • Capnography
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Use with: Efficia patient monitors (863300, 863301, 863302, 863303, 863304) and defibrillator (867172).
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • The CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak internal engine and use of non Respironics accessories cannot be verified.
Product Type
  • Sampling Lines
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 80 grams / 2.8 ounces
Packaging Unit
  • 25/bag
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • N/A
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak Module.
Technology
  • SideStream
Patient Application
  • Adult
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Both
With Oxygen
  • Yes

