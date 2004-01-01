EPIQ7 X7-2t xMATRIX Array Transducer

2D matrix array with 2,500 elements. 7 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range. 2D, biplane (Live xPlane), triggered full volume, Live Volume Imaging and Live 3D Echo (EPIQ 7, iE33, iU22), color Doppler and PW Doppler with 2D, biplane and 3D, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging. Neonatal and pediatric cardiology applications (EPIQ 7, iE33). Epicardial imaging (iE33). Pediatric abdomen, neonatal head, and fetal echo (iU22).