CX50 C9-3v PureWave Curved Array

Transducer

9 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. High density curved array, 128 elements. End-fire sector, 11.5 mm radius of curvature, 130° field-of-view. Steerable pulsed wave, High PRF, and color Doppler, Color Power Angio, SonoCT, advanced XRES, and multi-variate harmonic imaging. Endovaginal applications. Supports disposable plastic biopsy guide (18 gauge) and stainless steel biopsy guide (16-18 gauge).

