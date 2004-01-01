Capsule Surveillance helps simplify complex workflows and makes patient monitoring insightful by continuous analysis of live, streaming medical data. Clinical surveillance facilitates proactive care by sending precise notifications to the healthcare team. These prompts help alleviate alarm fatigue by notifying the team of impending events, rather that notifying reactively after events have occurred.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Veebilehel esitatud teave on mõeldud ainult isikutele, kes kasutavad meditsiiniseadmeid oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuses, sealhulgas tervishoiutöötajatele, tervishoiuteenuse osutajate esindajatele ning meditsiiniseadmetega oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuse raames kauplevatele isikutele. Veebilehel esitatud teave ei ole mõeldud meditsiiniliste nõuannete, ravijuhiste ega mistahes muude tervishoiualaste soovituste või suuniste andmiseks.
Kas olete isik, kes vastab ülaltoodud kriteeriumidele?