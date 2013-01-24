Designed for the challenges of modern echo

*Not available for sale in the U.S.A
• Cardiac 3D chamber quantification driven by advanced automation
• Easy to use with fast, reproducible results for routine clinical
• Dynamic HeartModelA.i. for 3D left ventricle and left atrial function evaluation
• 3D Auto RV* for right ventricle function evaluation
*Not available for sale in the U.S.A
• Groundbreaking technologies such as
• Revolutionary nSIGHT architecture and accelerated graphics processing unit (GPU) capabilities
• Advanced visualization through photorealistic 3D rendering with
• Ready for the next generation of transducers and algorithms