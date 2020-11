You’ve invested time and money in your infrastructure – and for good reason. We welcome and support vendors of every variety, including our competition, to empower the flow of information across care settings. We do this by implementing open standards in every aspect of our platform. This has enabled us to build strong relationships with major healthcare IT and clinical players, based on mutual trust and goals. Our knowledge of the applications and technologies used by major vendors helps us in turn build efficiencies of scale to benefit customers. That means you’re always free to continue to work with your current technology partners and add new partners as your enterprise evolves. By embracing all vendors, we help you do more with what you have, working collaboratively to achieve what matters to you.