Along with the Home Page, we have four main screen layouts – List View, Detail View, Reports, and Documents.
CS Portal navigation overview

Before we continue, it is important to explain common language used throughout this Customer guide:

 

  1. Global Search - enables search across all objects.
  2. Menu Items - navigational options to take you to the particular type of information you want to store or view.
  3. Fields - a specific piece of information stored on a record.
  4. Record - the data that is manipulated or stored.
  5. Hyperlink - if you click the link you will be taken directly to that detail page.
  6. Buttons - performs a specific action when clicked.
List view

List View

List Views are a great way to quickly find or update information by leveraging:

 

  1. Free Text Filter
  2. Drop Down Filters, some allow selection of multiple values
  3. Sorting
  4. Button
  5. Indicators
  6. Icons

 

In the portal, the following items have a list view:
Detail View section

Detail View

When you click on a hyperlink from within a list view or anywhere throughout the portal, you can see details about that specific item. Each detail view is similar, however you may see different subtabs, related items and/or buttons.

 

  1. Related Items: buttons
  2. Tabs
Report section

Report

Philips creates standard reports you can leverage and export. You cannot create or save your own reports, but you can customize.

 

  1. Reports Menu Item
  2. Edit report to customize
Documents section

Documents

Here you can see recent Customer Facing Documents (CFDs) such as the Customer Service Report (CSR), Test and Inspection Report and Quotations. Documents are case-based and associated with the subject of your choice (no need to go to individual details page). You can even download the reports for an individual case or for all cases per location, account, installed product, contract and warranty.

 

  1. Documents Menu Item
  2. Download button

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

