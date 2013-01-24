Warranties list view can help you to quickly find information by applying the following filters:
Warranty Number: filter by entering Warranty Number
Installed Product Number: filter by entering Installed Product Number
Product Name: filter by entering Product Name
Modality: select specific Modalities from the drop down list
Custom IP Name: filter by entering Product Custom IP Name
Serial Number: filter by entering Serial Number
Customer Inventory Number: filter by entering Customer Inventory Number
Location: filter by selecting Location(s) from the drop down list
Start & End Date: filter by selecting date range from the drop-down list
Expiration Status: select specific status from the drop down list
- Green: >90 days from today
- Yellow: >30 and <90 days from today
- Red: <30 days from today
Clear Filter: deletes previously established filters