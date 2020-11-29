Ultrasound probe repair & transducer maintenance

When a transducer stops working the impact is immediate and tangible—from care delivery and your patients’ experience to department workflow and financial implications. Multiplied by your entire portfolio of transducers and it quickly becomes a logistical challenge to ensure your ultrasound department stays up and running at all times.

With a complete transducer maintenance program in place, you can be sure that your operations run smoothly, your costs are managed and contained, providing continuity of care.