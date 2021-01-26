Koduleht
Philips – Avalehele liikumiseks klõpsake siia

Otsisõnad

Events calendar

26 Üritused

jaan 2021

  • jaan

    26

    jaan

    29

    Leipzig Interventional Course 2021
    Messe-Allee
    Leipzig, Sachsen

  • jaan

    29

    jaan

    31

    Pneumology Congress in the French Language 2021
    LILLE GRAND PALAIS
    LILLE, FRANCE

veebr 2021

  • veebr

    28

    märts

    2

    SOLACI 2021
    Hilton Hotel, Puerto Madero
    Buenos Aires, Argentina

märts 2021

  • märts

    9

    märts

    13

    Internationale Dental Show 2021
    Cologne Messe
    Cologne, NRW

  • märts

    20

    märts

    22

    American College of Cardiology 2021
    Georgia World Congress Center
    Atlanta, Georgia

  • märts

    25

    Israeli Pathology association conference 2021
    Dan Accadya hotel, Herzeliya, Israel
    Herzeliya, Israel

  • märts

    28

    märts

    30

    EHRA 2021 - European Heart Rhythm Association Annual Meeting
    Barcelona Fira, Hall 8, Fira Gran Via North Entrance Carrer del Foc, 37 08038
    Barcelona, Spain

mai 2021

  • mai

    18

    mai

    21

    EuroPCR 2021
    Palais Des Congrès
    Paris, Ile de France

  • mai

    24

    mai

    27

    American Urological Association 2021
    Sands Expo
    Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

juuni 2021

  • juuni

    2

    juuni

    3

    EuroPerio10
    Bella Center, Indgang Vest (Center Østvej)
    Copenhagen, Denmark

sept 2021

  • sept

    14

    sept

    17

    DEFENCE & SECURITY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL
    Excel, London
    London, London, United Kingdom

juuli 2020

  • juuli

    1

    jaan

    15

    Cooperation project with "Chinese Journal of Radiology"
    Beijing
    Beijing, Beijing

  • juuli

    17

    dets

    31

    M3 Digital Seminar - CT
    Online - m3 platform
    Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

aug 2020

  • aug

    1

    dets

    31

    Pregnancy, Babies, Children Expo H2 2020
    Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth
    Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Australia

nov 2020

  • nov

    1

    dets

    15

    VIRTUAL European Society for Radiotherapy & Oncology 2020
    Messe Wien Exhibition Congress Center
    Vienna, Vienna

  • nov

    29

    dets

    4

    McCormick Place
    Chicago, IL, United States

  • nov

    29

    dets

    2

    Greater New York Dental Meeting 2019
    Jacob K. Javits Convention Center
    New York, NY, United States of America

  • nov

    29

    dets

    4

    Radiological Society of North America 2020
    McCormick Place
    Chicago, Illinois, United States

dets 2020

  • dets

    1

    Principais Erros das Séries Trigadas em Diferentes Rotinas 2020
    ON24
    São Paulo, Brazil, Brazil

  • dets

    1

    dets

    2

    Radiologie Der Zukunft 2020
    Sheraton Zurich Hotel
    Zürich, Zürich

  • dets

    2

    dets

    4

    Groupe de Réflexion sur la Cardiologie Interventionnelle 2020
    Novotel Paris Tour Eiffel, 61 quai de Grenelle
    Paris, Île-de-France

  • dets

    2

    dets

    4

    British Society of Interventional Radiology Annual Scientific Meeting 2020
    SEC
    Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

  • dets

    5

    dets

    8

    EuroEcho
    Tbc
    Vienna, Austria

  • dets

    6

    dets

    7

    Final Congress of the Society of Radilologists 2020
    Vdnkh
    Vdnkh, Moscow Oblast, Russia

  • dets

    9

    dets

    10

    GulfPCR - GIM 2020
    Grand Hyatt Dubai
    دبي, دبي, United Arab Emirates

  • dets

    15

    dets

    17

    HealthExpoLive 2020
    Online
    Paris, France, France
Show more events

We are sorry, but no events in our calendar match your filter criteria.

What's trending

@PhilipsHealth

Read more on Twitter

News

Read more articles

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand