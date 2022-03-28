Search terms

    Efficiency is essential to radiology. It can lead to fast reporting of critical findings, minimize the need for rescans, improve image uniformity, provide clear action reports for the referrer and enhance the patient experience. Our portfolio of integrated workflow solutions supports you in connecting workflows across the imaging enterprise to help improve outcomes for patients and enhance the efficiency and work experience of radiologists, technologists and administrators. Gaining time through workflow improvements means more time for you and your patients every day.
    Demonstrated results in radiology workflow

    19%


    reduction in patient no-shows1

    80%


    of MR exams able to run fully automated2

    100%


    of ultrasound patient consultations can be through tele-health3

    40%


    reduction in average reporting time4
    Perinatal Associates of New Mexico demonstrating results of using Philips tele ultrasound

    Enhancing patient care with Philips tele-ultrasound

    See how Perinatal Associates of New Mexico significantly enhanced its practice by seeing patients remotely in real time with tele‐ultrasound.

    Clinician reviewing case assigned by Workflow Orchestrator
    Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital increased reading productivity by 50% with the allocation of the right exam to the right professional.4
    Radiologist who sees the benefits of working with a single integrated workspace
    Hospital Nuestra Señora del Rosario saved 1-2 minutes per patient through integrated workflow within a single workspace for radiologists.5
    Boston Medical Center shortens MR exams with PerformanceBridge Protocol Manager
    Boston Medical Center shortens MR exams with PerformanceBridge Protocol Manager.6
    Key capabilities to optimize your radiology workflow

    Explore our end-to-end vendor-neutral solutions that leverage AI7 to simplify and efficiently connect workflows across the imaging enterprise to help reduce variability and staff workload, increase productivity and enhance the patient experience.
    Infographic of the key capabilities

    Scheduling and preparation

    Inform, educate, engage and comfort patients throughout the care journey with personalized tools.

    Image acquisition

    Promote efficiency and confidence in image acquisition with smart systems and smart workflows.

    Image and data interpretation

    AI-driven platforms for workflow orchestration, data access, advanced analysis, reporting and clinical collaboration.

    Reporting and results communication

    Integrated, AI-driven enterprise scalable platforms for smart reading and reporting.
    Clinician producing a rich radiology report of value to referring physicians

    Interactive Multimedia Reporting

     

    Improve radiology reports without adding workload.
    Patient actively participating in care by accessing health records with a laptop

    Patient Portal

     

    Encourage patients to actively participate in managing their own healthcare.
    Outcomes and follow-up care

    Tools and data insights for continuous performance improvement.
    Clinician viewing an on-screen report to bridge the gap between data and decision-making

    PerformanceBridge

     

    A real-time data platform to help improve productivity and reduce costs.
    Chief Technology Officer Director
    This Radiology Operations Command Center is a revolutionary capacity.... I love the fact that every time I see a connection, I know that I'm improving quality and consistency and the fundamental principle of ‘let's get the exam right the first time’.... This is really probably one of the most quality-focused, impactful tools that we've had.”

    Dr. Lawrence Tanenbaum

    Chief Technology Officer & Director of Advanced Imaging & VP, RadNet Inc., US

    Integrating radiology workflows accelerates your path to precision diagnosis.

    The Philips Radiology Workflow Suite brings together powerful workflow solutions to improve experiences and outcomes across the imaging enterprise to help you deliver the right care in the right sequence at the right time.
    1. Advancing key performance indicators with pre-visit navigation: A case study with Boston Medical Center. Philips, 2020.

    2. Using Philips MR Smart Workflow.

    3. Prospective study of 30 subjects undergoing routine obstetric ultrasound imaging, New Mexico, USA. Michael S. Ruma, et al. The use of a novel telemedicine tool in perinatology [abstract]. 30th ISUOG World Congress, 2020.

    4. Results at Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital using integrated informatics solutions.

    5. Results at Hospital Nuestra Señora del Rosario using integrated informatics solutions.

    6. Results at Boston Medical Center using AI technologies for MR.

    7. According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group.

