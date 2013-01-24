Oncology Pathways | Precision Diagnosis | Philips Healthcare

Helping you achieve better health outcomes – With the industry transition into hospital networks, clinical quality programs are becoming increasingly important. With pathways, you are able to see the analytics into how cancer is being treated in your network, how it interacts with your players, and more.



Improved patient experiences – By personalizing treatment to a patient's specific disease, the goal is to get patients healthier, quicker.



Improved staff satisfaction – By creating this standardized process for personalized therapy selecting, we are enabling oncologists to do more, with less. By taking away many manual and unnecessary steps while also looking at utilization, we can help you improve efficiency.



Lower cost of care – When efficacy, pharmacy forecasting and financial toxicity have been taken into consideration, we aim to help you reduce your total cost of care. Oncology Pathways are proven to not increase total costs of care in select studied cases.1



1: “Clinical Pathways Cut Costs of Care in NSCLC While Preserving Survival Rates.” Oncology Practice Management, vol. 7, no. 7, July 2017.