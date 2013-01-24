Koduleht
Magnetic Resonance Upgrades
    SmartPath upgrades and
    trade-ins for MRI

    While dStream technology is an integral part of all new Ingenia MR systems, owners of installed systems can now enjoy outstanding clinical performance, an excellent patient experience, and exceptional economic value.

    SmartPath to dStream is a cost-effective path to digital broadband MR and is available for Achieva and Intera systems.
    Watch how we can transform your current MRI system

    Key benefits:

     

    • A brand new system alike, at a significantly lower cost.
    • Only up to 14 days of an examination room downtime.
    • No need of any construction work - lower cost and less hassle for hospital and patients.
    • No cost associated with an adaptation of an examination room.
    • Maintenance service can be extended by 10 years.
    After the upgrade to dStream usage of our MR and therefore our day to day activities became so much simpler, more intuitive and comfortable.


    Thanks to the digital dStream architecture the quality of image has improved significantly, without compromising on the throughput time, which has also improved. We saved 20%-40% of the previous examination time."

    Maciej Rachalewski

    Head of Radiology Department

    Prof. Andrea Falini
    Prof. Andrea Falini, Chief of Neuroradiology at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy discusses the benefits of SmartPath to dStream upgrade on a Philips Achieva system.

    SmartPath to dStream


    High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR* and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

    A SmartPath to dStream upgrade offers full dStream capability, without installing a completely new system. Your get a fast, cost effective way to move to digital MRI.
    Learn more about SmartPath to dStream
    * Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non-digital/dStream system

    Easy to deploy

     

    Move to a digital MRI with minimum hassle and maximum value, thanks to our SmartParth to dStream solution:

    • no need of transportation – magnet stays in current examination room
    • without disruption coming from heavy construction work  -  no walls demolishing
    • Faraday cage remains untouched
    • utilizing existing cooling and ventilation system
    A SmartPath MR upgrade is available for these MR systems

    Achieva 3.0T TX
    Achieva 3.0T
    Achieva XR
    Achieva 1.5T
    Intera 1.5T (ACS-NT)

    Find the right clinical applications for your needs

     

    Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs.

     

    The clinical application selector will help you find applications available to you through a SmartPath to dStream upgrade.
    Clinical application selector
    In-bore experience

     

    You can turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
    Read more
    MR Body Map


    Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy.

    Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.

     

       

    Read more

