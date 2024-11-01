Continuous patient monitoring systems
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Philips continuous monitoring portfolio, which includes IntelliVue, Efficia, and Goldway patient monitors* supports a broad patient population – from basic screening and triage to complex surveillance in critical care. So you can choose the right level of continuous patient monitoring technology for each care setting, patient condition, the skills of your nursing staff, and your budget. Whether using portable, compact or specialized models, our family of monitors share a common look and feel so your clinicians can go from the highest to the lowest acuity level with a minimum of training. With our advanced physiologic monitoring and clinical informatics, we help you develop flexible enterprise capabilities for caregiver mobility, data sharing, clinical decision support and alarm management.
*Not all patient monitor brands are available in all markets.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
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Veebilehel esitatud teave on mõeldud ainult isikutele, kes kasutavad meditsiiniseadmeid oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuses, sealhulgas tervishoiutöötajatele, tervishoiuteenuse osutajate esindajatele ning meditsiiniseadmetega oma majandus- ja kutsetegevuse raames kauplevatele isikutele. Veebilehel esitatud teave ei ole mõeldud meditsiiniliste nõuannete, ravijuhiste ega mistahes muude tervishoiualaste soovituste või suuniste andmiseks.
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