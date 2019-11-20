30-päevane tagastusõigus
Tarne 3-4 tööpäeva jooksul
Tootmine lõpetatud
Nr.1 triikimiskaubamärk maailmas
Tänu eriti suurele vee sisselaskeavale on triikrauda vee lisamine kiire ja lihtne. Kulub vaid mõni sekund ning enam ei ole mingit igale poole vee pritsimise ohtu!
EasyCare'i eriti pika 3 m juhtmega ulatute hõlpsasti triikimislaua piirideni ja veelgi kaugemale.
Teie Philipsi triikraua eriti selge näidik muudab veetaseme paremini nähtavaks, nii näete kogu aeg, kas teil on piisavalt vett.
Auhinnad
5.0
5-st
1
Arvustus
100%
soovitab seda toodet
Daniel Woj
20/11/2019
Polska
Now days is hard to buy Iron with ceramic base
I am very happy I bought this product in 2007. It is already more than 10 years and Iron works fantastic. My friends have been using my Iron and decided to throw their Iron away and get one with ceramic base, but unfortunately there is nothing in the shops. Only some kind of Teflon covered inventions. So people are jealous that I have such fabulous Iron :)
Jah, soovitan seda toodet
See arvustus tehti tootele GC3220 Żelazko parowe
Jah, soovitan seda toodet
See arvustus tehti tootele GC3220 Żelazko parowe