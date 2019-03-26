One pan Dill Coated Salmon & Asparagus

Looking for a healthy and easy meal? Look no further than this dill coated salmon & asparagus recipe. You only need 8 ingredients and it all cooks together at once! Just 15 minutes from start to finish for a protein packed and low carb meal - perfect for an easy weeknight meal or a holiday dinner!

Servings 2

Preparation time 7 minutes

Cooking time: 6-8 minutes (depending on preference and thickness of fish)

