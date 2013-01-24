Koduleht
Leidke endale sobivaim kehapardel

Seeria 7000

Kõik ühes

Seeria 7000
Seeria 3000

Piiramine ja raseerimine

Seeria 5000
Seeria 3000

Kaitseb nahka

Seeria 3000

Leidke endale sobivaim kehapardel

Seeria 7000
Seeria 3000
Seeria 3000
Seeria 7000
Seeria 5000
Seeria 3000

Kõik ühes

Seeria 7000

Piiramine ja raseerimine

Seeria 5000

Kaitseb nahka

Seeria 3000

Kõik-ühes kehapardel

checkmark
Nahakontuuri süsteem
checkmark
Kahepoolne disain
checkmark
Mugavalt reguleeritav piiramiskamm
Täiuslikku kõik ühes lahendust pakkuval Series 7000 raseerijal on ühel küljel integreeritud piirel ja teisel küljel nahasõbralik kontuure järgiv süsteem - ikka selleks, et kõikjal kaelast allpool oleks raseerida ja piirata mugav ja hea.
Nahakontuuri süsteem

Leidke ja eemaldage iga karv


Nahakontuuri süsteem

Naha mugavussüsteem püüab ja lõikab erineva pikkusega karvu, ilma et vajaksite erinevaid vahendeid või ohustaksite nahka teravate servadega. Kahesuunalised piirlid lõikavad pikemaid karvu ja raseerimisvõre tagab nahalähedase tulemuse. Lisatud kontuurisüsteem järgib teie keha iga kumerust, et saavutada täpselt soovitud välimus.
Kahepoolne disain

Piiramine ja raseerimine


Kahepoolne disain

Tänu voolujoonelisele disainile saate kasutada nii piiramiseks kui ka raseerimiseks – üks tarvik, vähem segadust.
Mugavalt reguleeritav piiramiskamm

Tihedate karvade lõikamiseks


Mugavalt reguleeritav piiramiskamm

Sisseehitatud piirel ja viie pikkuseseadistusega kamm võimaldab lõigata ka kõige tihedamaid karvu. Soovitud karvapikkuse säilitamiseks või loomuliku välimuse saavutamiseks saate valida kammi seadistuseks 3-11 mm. Nahalähedasema tulemuse saavutamiseks võite kasutada raseerimissüsteemi seadme teisel küljel.

Mis on karbis?

    • Komplektis olevad tarvikud
       
      • Reguleeritav piirelkamm
      • Laadimisalus
      • Puhastusharjake

    Võrrelge kehapardlit BG7025/15 meie teiste suurepäraste kehapardlitega

    Bodygroom 7000

    Kõik-ühes

    Bodygroom 7000

    BG7025/15
    Võrrelge omadusi
    Bodygroom series 5000

    Piiramine ja raseerimine

    Bodygroom series 5000

    BG2036/32
    Võrrelge omadusi
    Bodygroom series 3000

    Piiramine

    Bodygroom series 3000

    BG3015/15
    Võrrelge omadusi

    Oluline (olulised) omadus(ed)
    • Kahepoolne disain koos integreeritud piirliga
    • Seljakarvade eemaldamise tarvik
    • Ainulaadne kaitse nahale

    Lõikamissüsteem
    • Nahakontuuri süsteem
    • Naha mugavussüsteem
    • Naha kaitsmise süsteem

    Kasutuslihtsus
    • 100% sobilik duši all kasutamiseks
    • akunäidik
    • 100% sobilik duši all kasutamiseks
    • Akunäidik
    • 100% sobilik duši all kasutamiseks

    Aku
    • 80 min kasutamist / 1 h laadimist
    • Liitium-ioon
    • 50 min kasutamist / 1 h laadimist
    • NiMH
    • 50 min kasutamist/ 1 h laadimist
    • Ni-MH

    Kaasasolevad tarvikud
    • Sisseehitatud piirel (3–11 mm)
    • Puhastushari
    • 3, 5, 7 mm kammid
    • Puhastushari
    • 3, 5, 7 mm kammid

