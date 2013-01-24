- Reguleeritav piirelkamm
- Laadimisalus
- Puhastusharjake
Kuidas grisli siledaks saada?
Tavaliselt on detsember see aeg aastas, mil mehed kipuvad järgima jõuluvanalt saadud moenõuandeid – täiendades oma garderoobi talvemantlite ja sallidega või kui olete piisavalt õnnega koos ja elate lõunapoolkeral, siis varudes pingul ujumispükse ja manades näole endaga rahulolev naeratus – järgides selliseid hooldusstiile nagu täishabe, mis on loomulik viis enda kaitsmiseks külmade talvetuulte eest või juhul, kui elate lõunapoolkeral, lihtsalt enda lõbustamiseks.
|
Kõik-ühes
Bodygroom 7000
BG7025/15
|
Piiramine ja raseerimine
Bodygroom series 5000
BG2036/32
|
Piiramine
Bodygroom series 3000
BG3015/15
|
|
|
|
Oluline (olulised) omadus(ed)
|
|
|
|
Lõikamissüsteem
|
|
|
|
Kasutuslihtsus
|
|
|
|
Aku
|
|
|
|
Kaasasolevad tarvikud
|
|
|
|
|
|
