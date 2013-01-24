Koduleht
Dokkimisvõimalusega monitorid

    Valige oma USB-C dokkimisvõimalusega lahendus:

    USB-C dokkimine
    USB-dokkimine
    Professionaalne USB-C dokkimine
    Professionaalne USB-dokkimine
    USB-C dokkimise logo

    USB-C dokkimine

    Väga võimas


    Jätke hüvasti laadijate ja toitekaablitega. Üks USB-C-port tagab teie sülearvutile ja nutiseadmetele 90 W toite ning toob teie digitaalsesse tööruumi korra ja mugavuse. Philipsi monitore on testitud erinevate sülearvutite ja telefonide kaubamärkide ja mudelite suhtes.
    Andmete logo

    Andmed

    Ülimalt kiire


    Uusim USB 3.2 standard pakub 20 korda suuremat kiirust kui USB 2.0, mis kiirendab teie andmete edastust ja muudab teid oluliselt tõhusamaks. Näiteks saab 4K filmi edastada kiiremini kui 60 sekundiga.
    Etherneti logo

    Ethernet

    Ethernet RJ45


    Mitme pordiga USB-jaoturi peal on olemas ka Etherneti (RJ45) port, mis muudab kasutamise veelgi mugavamaks.

    Innovatiivne ühenduvus koos USB dokkimisega

    Innovatiivne ühenduvus koos USB-dokkimisega
    USB-C banner

    USB-C


    Üks USB-C võib tõesti muuta kasutajakogemust ja seda, kuidas te tööd teete. Teil ei ole vaja rohkem laadijaid, toite- ja signaalikaableid – see kõik-ühes lahendus pakub teie sülearvutile või nutiseadmetele 90 W toidet ning muundab teie tööruumi.
    Tutvuge USB-C ühendusega monitoridega

    USB-C ühendusega tooted

    USB Docking banner

    USB-dokkimine


    Kontorikeskkonda mõeldud ainulaadne USB-C dokkimisvõimalusega lahendus pakub mugavaks kasutamiseks USB-C ja RJ45 porti ning DP-väljundit. Nii ei pea te kasutama enam teisi väliseid dokkimislahendusi ja saate vähendada laual olevat segadust, nautides samal ajal tõhusat ühenduvust.
    Tutvuge USB-dokkimisvõimalusega monitoridega

    USB-dokkimisvõimalusega monitorid

    USB Docking Pro banner

    Professionaalne USB-dokkimine


    Professionaalsetele kasutajatele, kes vajavad rohkem täiustatud ja mitmekülgsemat lahendust, on Philips loonud vertikaalse lahenduse. Need monitorid võimaldavad veelgi mitmekülgsemat ühenduvust, universaalset portide paljundamist ning kvaliteetsemat toite, andmete ja audio/video edastamist. Lisaks pakuvad meie professionaalsed monitorid HDR-i, täiustatud paneele, suurt eraldusvõimet ja ka suuremaid mudeleid, mis muudab töö tõhusamaks. 
    Tutvuge professionaalse USB-dokkimise

    Professionaalse USB-dokkimise tooted

    Hübriidühendus


    Meie professionaalsete dokkimisvõimalusega Philipsi monitoride hulka kuuluvad mudelid pakuvad lahendusi ka nende sülearvutite kasutajatele, mida saab ühendada ainult läbi traditsioonilise USB-A. Hübriidmudelid tulevad sisseehitatud USB-dokkimisjaamaga, mis on varustatud DisplayLinki tehnoloogiaga. See võimaldab universaalset portide paljundamist, et kasutajad saaksid kasutada kontori välisseadmeid, sh klaviatuuri, hiirt ja RJ-45 Etherneti kaablit, läbi ühe multifunktsionaalse USB-kaabli, millel on olemas C- ja A-tüüpi konnektor.
    Hübriidühendus
    Tutvuge hübriidühendusega monitoridega

    Hübriidühendusega tooted

