Otsisõnad

Rosti image

Rösti

Appetizer – 4 portions

Portsjoneid 4 persons, Valmistamisaeg : 10 minutes, Küpsetusaeg 15 minutes
Põhiroad
0-30 minutit
Pähklivaba
Kartulid
Airfryer
Kala

Koostisained

  • 250 g waxy potatoes, peeled
  • 1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons sour cream
  • 100 g smoked salmon

Juhised

  • Preheat the AirFryer to 180°C. Coarsely grate the potatoes into a bowl and add three-quarters of the chives and salt and pepper to taste. Mix well.
  • Grease a pizza pan with olive oil and distribute the potato mixture evenly in the pan. Press the grated potatoes into the pan and brush the top of the potato cake with olive oil.
  • Place the pizza pan in the fryer basket and slide the basket into the AirFryer. Set the timer to 15 minutes and fry the rösti until it is nicely browned on the outside and soft and done on the inside.
  • Cut the rösti into 4 quarters and place each quarter on a plate. Garnish with a spoonful of sour cream and put the slices of salmon on the plate next to the rösti. Sprinkle the rest of the chives over the sour cream and add a touch of ground pepper.
Rösti | Philips Chef Recipes

Related Recipes

  • Põhiroad
    Turkish bread with chicken filling | Philips

    Turkish bread with chicken filling | Philips

    Vaata retsepti
  • Põhiroad
    Noodles with chicken & Shiitake mushrooms | Philips Chef Recipes

    Noodles with chicken & Shiitake mushrooms | Philips Chef Recipes

    Vaata retsepti
  • Põhiroad
    Honey & Lemon Chicken Stuffed With Zucchini | Philips

    Honey & Lemon Chicken Stuffed With Zucchini | Philips

    Vaata retsepti

Related products

  • Philips 3000 Series Airfryer Compact - 4 portions
    -{discount-value}

    Philips 3000 Series Airfryer Compact - 4 portions

    View product

Tellige meie uudiskiri

* Selle välja täitmine on nõutud

Eksklusiivsed kampaaniad ja kupongid

Tooteesitlused

Nõuanded ja nipid

*

* Soovin saada minu eelistustel ja käitumisel põhinevaid reklaamteateid Philipsi toodete, teenuste, ürituste ja kampaaniate kohta. Ma saan tellimusest igal ajal hõlpsasti loobuda!

Mida see tähendab?

Väikesed kodumasinad kööki

Lingil klõpsates lahkute ametlikult Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") veebisaidilt. Kõik sellel saidil esineda võivad lingid kolmandate osapoolte veebisaitidele on esitatud ainult teie mugavuse huvides ja ei kujuta endast mingil juhul seost ega nendel lingitud veebisaitidel pakutava teabe heakskiitu. Philips ei anna mingeid kinnitusi ega anna mingeid garantiisid mis tahes kolmandate osapoolte veebisaitide või seal sisalduva teabe suhtes.

Ma saan aru

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Meie saiti saab kõige paremini vaadata Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome või Firefox uusima versiooniga.