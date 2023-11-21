Venison steak with walnut sauce and pomegranate | Philips

3 tablespoons coriander or parsley, finely chopped
100 ml pomegranate juice
4 venison steaks, at room temperature
2 tablespoons butter
1 pomegranate
freshly ground black pepper
- baking tray, greased
- food processor with knife accessory
Juhised
Roast the walnuts for 2-3 minutes in a frying pan and leave to cool.
Place the knife accessory in the food processor before adding the walnuts, garlic, 2 tablespoons oil and the coriander. Purée the mixture, adding the pomegranate juice with the machine running. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Pre-heat the oven to 150 ºC. Season the steaks with salt and pepper (it’s better to add the salt now rather than after frying, as it adds to the taste). Heat the butter along with the rest of the oil and fry the steaks for 2-3 minutes until brown, turning halfway.
Serve the steaks with the walnut sauce and the pomegranate pips.
