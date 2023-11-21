Brown rolls with tutti frutti | Philips Chef Recipes

Otsisõnad

clean kitchen where recipes are prepared

Brown rolls with tutti frutti

A fun way to start your day

Portsjoneid 1 persons, Küpsetusaeg 35 minutes
Köögikombain
Eelroad ja suupisted
Vegetaarne
Jahu
+90 minutit
Puuvili

Koostisained

  • 300 g whole-wheat flour
  • 200 g flour
  • 1 sachet instant yeast (7 g)
  • 200 g dried apricots, chopped
  • 3-4 tablespoons oat flakes, poppy seeds and/or sesame seeds
  • - baking sheet, greased

Juhised

  • Place the kneading knife in the food processor and add the whole-wheat flour, regular flour, yeast and 1 teaspoon of salt in the bowl. Mix everything together and pour 350 ml tepid water in a thin trickle through the feeding tube. Let the food processor run until the dough comes together. Add the apricots and keep the food processor running until they’ve been incorporated into the dough. Then finish off by kneading the dough by hand for a few seconds on a floured surface. Shape into a ball and leave to prove in a bowl covered with cling film in a warm place for 1 hour.
  • Divide the dough into 8 pieces, knead them for a few minutes and shape them into rolls. Place the rolls on the baking sheet. Drizzle with a little water and sprinkle over a mixture of oat flakes, poppy seeds and/or sesame seeds. Cover with a clean tea towel and leave to prove for an additional hour.
  • Pre-heat the oven to 220°C. Bake the rolls on the centre shelf of the oven for 10-15 minutes until golden. Leave to cool.
  • 35 minutes preparation time + 2 hours proving
